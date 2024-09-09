Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, there wasn’t a bigger surprise than the New England Patriots beating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet despite the Patriots shocking the rest of the league with a 1-0 start, questions regarding the team’s quarterback position remain.

In particular, many are wondering when New England will inevitably make the move from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye. Asked that very question on Monday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made it clear that he doesn’t have any intention of benching Brissett anytime soon.

“As a coaching staff, as an organization, we’re 100% behind Jacoby… We have a developmental plan for Drake,” Mayo said, according to Pro Football Network’s Dakota Randall, before adding of Brissett: “He won the quarterback competition. He won the game yesterday. The guys are behind him.”

Does Jerod Mayo have a timeline in mind for Drake Maye’s debut? “As a coaching staff, as an organization, we’re 100% behind Jacoby. … We have a developmental plan for Drake.” Mayo added: “He won the quarterback competition. He won the game yesterday. The guys are behind him.” — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 9, 2024

Mayo’s response is hardly surprising, as the former Patriots linebacker has made it clear Brissett is the team’s starting quarterback. Despite Maye seemingly having the better preseason, New England has stuck with the veteran signal-caller in what marks its first season of the post-Bill Belichick era.

Brissett was solid but not spectacular on Sunday, completing 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 121 yards, without a touchdown or an interception. But while his stat line wasn’t anything special, it doesn’t appear the North Carolina State product will have to worry about losing his starting job anytime soon — especially if New England keeps winning.

[Dakota Randall on X]