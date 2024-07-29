Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to average pay per year, Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes does not even make the top 10 of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But that doesn’t mean he feels like he’s underpaid.

Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the most valuable player in the entire league and he is not technically the highest-paid quarterback in the league based on APY. But when asked whether or not he considers himself underpaid, Mahomes had a pretty clear answer.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

While Mahomes may not have the highest average pay per year, he does have the highest four-year cash flow from 2023-26 and 2024-27, according to Pro Football Talk. So he is certainly seeing money flow into the bank. And it also sounds like he’s happy about the way the team has been able to be built around him.

“I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs. “I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.”

The reality is that Mahomes makes a lot of money and just wants to win.

[Pro Football Talk]