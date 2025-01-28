Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying an unprecedented run of dominance. Sunday’s AFC Championship victory put the star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a position to do what no franchise or quarterback has ever achieved before in winning three consecutive Super Bowls.

However, the Chiefs’ run of supremacy in the NFL has come at the expense of other franchises and great players, most notably the Buffalo Bills and their quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen had a career year this season, that saw him stay neck-and-neck with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Still, in order to cement his legacy Allen needed to slay the dragon that has been Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.

The AFC Championship marked the fourth time Allen and the Bills have faced off against Mahomes and company in the postseason, and also the fourth loss.

After the game, Mahomes had this to say about Allen, and while his intentions were good, it’s almost belittling to hear Mahomes talk about one of his contemporaries this way after ending his season year after year.

“I always feel for him… he’s a great player, an amazing competitor and an awesome dude who I respect so much. I’m sorry it had to be us,” Mahomes said, according to prominent NFL-centric Twitter account JPAfootball.

Fans reacted to Mahomes’ statement on social media.

“one thing’s clear: Pat and Allen have a great relationship. Can’t imagine it’s easy watching your friend’s dreams get crushed by you every year,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It ain’t no rivalry when you whoop someone 4 times in a row,it is ownership,” another fan added.

“Honestly it’s not Pat’s fault the NFL is doing this. It’s about money and all he can do is play,” one fan added.

“If you’re so sorry you might as well disqualify yourselves from the superbowl and give it to the bills,” wrote someone else.

“This is so objectively funny for so many reasons,” one fan added.

It’s worth wondering at this point if the Bills will ever be able to get past the Chiefs when it matters most.