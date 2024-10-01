Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a big reason why the team will be without one of its star players for the remainder of the season, but fans are not happy with the way he seems to be responding to the incident.

During Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick Mahomes threw a bad interception.

After throwing the pick, Mahomes quickly tried to make a tackle to bring the Chargers’ cornerback down, but instead of bringing down the ball carrier, he accidentally dove right into the knee of Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, causing a devastating knee injury.

As a result of the hit from Mahomes, Rice will now miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a season-ending knee injury.

After the game, Mahomes was asked about the play, and fans were not necessarily happy with what he had to say.

“We’ll see what happens with Rashee,” Mahomes said according to Field Yates of ESPN.

“Hopefully we can get him back at some point this season, but if not, other guys gotta step up. That’s what football is about. I think we’ve got a lot of good guys out there that can go out there and make plays.”

Mahomes did acknowledge the role that he played in Rice’s injury, though.

“Rashee really made a good play,” Mahomes said. “I was trying to make a play and rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens.

“All we can do is pray that the MRI’s and X-ray’s are better than it looked.”

But fans seemed to think Mahomes was not apologetic enough for causing the injury to his teammate.

“not even an apology?” one fan asked.

“Bruh said next man up after blowing out his star WRs knee,” another fan added. “Pat really a villain now”

“No apology, doesn’t take any responsibility for going low and trying to hit Fulton in the knees because he had just picked him off only to destroy Rice’s knee instead,” another fan said.

“I cannot imagine blowing up my star WR’s knee and then this being my response after the game,” another fan added.

“A simple ‘I’m sorry” would have been sufficient,’ someone else chimed in.

We’ll have to see how the Chiefs rebound this season without Rice.

