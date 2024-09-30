Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is probably the best player in the NFL right now, but by all accounts, he’s an even better teammate.

A video shared by the Kansas City Chiefs social media team this week highlighted just how thoughtful of a teammate and a leader is when it comes to looking out for the other players on the roster and the moments that are important to them.

The video compiled several clips of Patrick Mahomes going far out of his way to make sure to secure the ball after one of his teammates scored the first touchdown of their NFL careers.

When you score your first TD, no one's thinking about the ball. Except QB1. pic.twitter.com/JU0wa1uqpi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 26, 2024

While the players in most of the clips are caught up in the celebration, Mahomes is always aware of the situation and secures the ball for them to keep and put in their trophy case at home.

“When you score your first TD, no one’s thinking about the ball. Except QB1,” the Chiefs official account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this insane video quickly went viral on social media.

“Some wholesome content for the timeline,” one fan said.

“Patrick Mahomes has a lot of historically great highlight reels over his NFL career This is one of his best. This is what the great ones do,” another fan added.

“This is so cool and thoughtful,” another fan said.

“Good guy Patrick Mahomes. Love to see it,” a fan added.

“Honestly one of the coolest things I’ve seen from an NFL quarterback,” another fan said.

It’s obviously a great show of leadership from Mahomes.

