The Kansas City Chiefs brought in veteran star wide receiver Hollywood Brown this offseason to help bolster a position group that has been severely lacking in recent years, especially since the departure of Tyreek Hill. But unfortunately, it sounds like the team could be forced to begin the season without him, and Patrick Mahomes understands how big of a loss that is for the team.

Hollywood Brown suffered a shoulder injury during his preseason debut with the team last weekend, and there’s a strong chance that the injury could sideline the veteran receiver into the regular season.

During a recent press conference, Patrick Mahomes offered his reaction to the news as he did not downplay the importance of Brown in the offense, making it clear that he hopes he is back in the lineup “sooner rather than later.”

“I guess we’re lucky that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” Mahomes said according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We lose a little bit of that veteran-type receiver in that room. We have other guys that can replace him a little bit, but to have that much talent and have a good understanding of what I want . . . hopefully we’re getting him back sooner rather than later. We’ve just got to keep pushing those young [receivers] to keep getting better and better every day.”

We’ll have to see how the Chiefs cope without him in the meantime.

