Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not been his typical dominant self so far this season, but a mistake he made on Sunday had absolutely horrible implications for the team.

During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick Mahomes threw a bad and terribly inaccurate interception to Chargers corner Kristian Fulton. The interception itself was bad enough, but what happened next was an absolute disaster.

After throwing the interception, Mahomes tried to make a tackle to bring Fulton down. But as he dove at Fulton’s legs, he accidentally hit his own teammate Rashee Rice instead.

The hit from Mahomes seems to be a devastating knee injury as NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that it appears that Rice has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Needless to say, this was not a good play from Mahomes, and in a horrible turn of events, it looks like it’s now going to cost him his top wide receiver for the remainder of the season.

Obviously, this sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Patrick mahomes ending rashee rice season because he threw a pick is nasty work,” one fan wrote on X.

“Yeah Patrick Mahomes really threw another pick and destroyed his #1 wide receivers knee all on one play smh,” another fan wrote.

“That play has to be the worst of Mahomes’ career right? He throws a terrible interception and then inadvertently injures, perhaps catastrophically, his WR 1?” Patrick Allen of Fansided wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and severely injured his WR1 on the same play. How many QBs have ever done that?” Ian Hartitz of The Fantasy Life show wrote on X.

“Only Patrick Mahomes can get away with blowing out his teammate’s knee by throwing a terrible tackle after a pick,” another fan wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes threw another really bad interception, FYI. This is becoming more and more normal. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice is being carted with a towel over his head after being injured during the INT return by LAC. Disastrous implications for KC,” Dan Hanzus of the Heed the Call podcast wrote.

We’ll have to see how Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back from this horrible news.

