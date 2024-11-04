Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on field against the New Orleans Saints after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the last unbeaten team left in the NFL, and like always, a major part of the team’s success has been due to the play of surefire hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but things got cloud surrounding Mahomes’ status for the game.

Unfortunately, Mahomes appeared on the Chiefs’ injury report early in the week due to an ankle injury that is nagging him, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Patrick Mahomes pops up on practice report with ankle injury. https://t.co/6aWhc0UuXU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Bucs fan here… He should sit this week out. I don’t want him to have any long term problems,” one Bucs fan said on Twitter.

“Spin is a curse,” said one person of the twirling spin-move Mahomes uses to evade defenders.

“(Probably) needs a week off,” one person added.

One Chiefs reporter gave an update mid-week on the injury, which may be more severe than initially thought.

“Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has been full participant in practice this week and was out there today. Here’s how his ankle was wrapped for workouts. Mahomes injured the ankle late in first half against Raiders last Sunday and didn’t miss any snaps after,” tweeted Jesse Newell with a picture of Mahomes’ heavily wrapped ankle.

Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has been full participant in practice this week and was out there today. Here’s how his ankle was wrapped for workouts. Mahomes injured the ankle late in first half against Raiders last Sunday and didn’t miss any snaps after. pic.twitter.com/CoODoFBM7L — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 2, 2024

Mahomes will likely be available moving forward, but if the injury hampers his mobility, it could mean the end of the dynasty in Kansas City as we know it.