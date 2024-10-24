Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown next to San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes showed off his underrated strength on an incredibly clutch touchdown run to help seal the victory over the San Francisco 49ers, running over 49ers safety Malik Mustapha in the process. And after the fact, he gave all the credit for the highlight play to his “Dad bod” that he has grown into over the years.

Mahomes obviously has a lot of incredible attributes that have made him undebatably the best quarterback in all of football at the moment. But his sheer physicality as a runner isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind for most fans.

The three-time Super Bowl champion reminded everyone that he is no easy tackle for any defender on that play. And after being asked about the play on Thursday, all of the credit went to his “Dad bod”

“I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder,” said Mahomes of the touchdown run. “I was trying to absorb the hit because I knew I was gonna be right there in the end zone. And that Dad bod man… Just had enough weight on me where he went down. So it wasn’t necessarily where I was trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone. Just ended up looking good for me.”

.@PatrickMahomes gave credit to the dad bod for that touchdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q993065QY0 — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2024

Don’t get it twisted. Mahomes isn’t the kind of physical specimen that someone like Josh Allen is for defender to take down. But he did show that defenders better some prepared when they want to take him down.

[NFL on X]