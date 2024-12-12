Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first overall seed in the AFC as things stand, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. However, Kansas City has a tough schedule crunch in front of them, as they’re slated to play three games in 11 days, culminating with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Star Chiefs quarterback wasn’t afraid to voice his thoughts on the situation, and it’s safe to say he isn’t too happy with the schedule makers.

“It is not a good feeling,” Mahomes said, per USA Today.

“I’m excited to play on Christmas to hopefully get back from what we did last year, but you never want to play this many games in this short of time. It’s just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it’s your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it.”

Fans reacted to Mahomes’ take on social media.

“The NFL doesn’t care about your body. They care about (money),” one fan said on Twitter.

“Don’t worry, the refs will give you those games anyway,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFLPA steps in to make sure this many games in such a short period doesn’t happen again.

