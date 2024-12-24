Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon in a highly anticipated Christmas Day showdown. However, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has expressed dissatisfaction with the scheduling.

Wednesday’s matchup marks the Chiefs’ third game in just 11 days, a demanding stretch that Mahomes openly criticized.

“It’s not a good feeling,” Mahomes acknowledged on Wednesday, as reported by The Associated Press.

“You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It’s not great for your body,” he continued. “But at the end of the day it’s your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it.”

Football’s intense physical demands necessitate more recovery time than most other sports, which is why teams typically play just one game per week. A three-game span within 11 days presents a significant challenge, but Mahomes recognizes the team must adapt.

“All you can do is focus on the game. The practice you have that day,” Mahomes explained.

“I try to prepare my body all year long for this stretch,” he added. “That’s tailoring my workouts, tailoring how you practice and prepare, and the coaches do a great job of taking care of us on the practice field. We practice as hard as anybody, but they know how to dial it back when needed.”

Needless to say, this situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“But the NFL says they’re committed to player safety 100%. I’m confused,” someone wrote on X.

“I agree with Mahomes. The NFL & TV are over milking their current golden goose for all they can,” another person added.

“It’s totally ridiculous,” someone else said.

“But the NFL cares about the safety of the players. You guys have to quit buying this,” another person said.

“Goodell’s NFL. Just wait for the 20-game season he has planned,” someone else said.

It appears Mahomes and the Chiefs will be ready for the game, though his comments make it clear he’s far from pleased with the scheduling demands.

