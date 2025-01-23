Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the fact that, yes, he did flop to try and draw a flag this weekend.

During the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, Mahomes drew a penalty flag after he embellished a late hit. Days after the game, Mahomes admitted to it, and admitted it was a mistake on his behalf.

The Chiefs quarterback joined Carrington Harrison on The Drive on Kansas City radio, and explained what happened.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag. The refs saw it and didn’t throw a flag. I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that,” Mahomes acknowledged via Yahoo! Sports.

Mahomes is better than that, and he knows it. The self-awareness on his behalf could help. Although, it’s clear right now that Chiefs hate is reaching or at its apex.

Kansas City will seek the first-ever three-peat in NFL history if they make the Super Bowl again. The Chiefs have won the last two and won last year’s in dramatic fashion in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have had a flair for the dramatic all year, winning multiple nailbiters.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will return to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday. The Bills and Chiefs have had multiple classics over the past few seasons in the playoffs and the regular season. They had one of the craziest playoff games in NFL history at Arrowhead several years ago. Now they’ll get a chance to write another chapter this weekend.

And hopefully, for everyone’s sake, Mahomes (or Allen for that matter, and everyone else) avoids flopping.