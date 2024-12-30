Pat McAfee is fed up.

The Indianapolis Colts endured a horrible loss on the field on Sunday. The Colts lost to the New York Giants. The Giants — the team that’s been out of playoff contention for months, in a must-win situation. Head coach Shane Steichen must now face questions about his job going into the final week of the season. Which won’t be anything for the Colts to play for.

The fed up McAfee took aim and blasted his former team. McAfee called out the team for entitlement and laziness in a tirade on X.

“Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in the city I’ve committed my life to,” McAfee said. And that was just the beginning.

McAfee then called out the players on the team, calling them “entitled bums” for how they handled themselves this season.

“As a multiple year season ticket holder (not renewing).. and someone who has actively, daily, attempted to be an additive to this beautiful city. I hope they become a good franchise again.. this city deserves it.. the OGs in the Colts building deserve it (equipment managers, trainers, ticketing, PR, sales).. and on the flip side the players/coaches in that building deserve whatever happens to them. Your unwarranted arrogance, laziness, and lack of professionalism has lead you to ANOTHER early vacation… which is probably what most of you entitled bums have been hoping for,” McAfee said.

It’s safe to say there’s not a lot of amicable feelings between McAfee and his former team right now. With how the team has played, resentment isn’t surprising.

One would expect Pat to have a lot to say on Monday.

