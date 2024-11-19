Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having one of their roughest seasons in recent memory. After a blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night, the Cowboys are sitting at 3-7 and in last place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys have already lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to the season due to injury, and now it seems like they’re slowly losing their stadium as well.

“For the first time in two years, the Dallas Cowboys opened the roof at AT&T Stadium ahead of Monday Night Football. A large piece of metal then fell onto the field, and the roof was closed again,” reported Front Office Sports before Monday’s game.

Fans reacted to the embarrassing situation on social media.

“Yeah, this pretty much sums up the Dallas Cowboys season,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Wait, that sized piece of the roof fell and they’re just going to play below that same roof anyway?” one fan wanted to know.

“Opening the roof for the first time in two years only to have it malfunction is peak 2024 Cowboys luck,” one fan added.

“What is this? Well, Like Jerry and them always said, theres a hole in the roof so the almighty can watch his team play……welp….even he is simply tired of watching this,” one fan added.

“It’s Jerry’s World and the rest of are just living (or dying from falling metal) in it,” one fan added.

“Much like the Cowboys, it landed nowhere near the end zone,” one fan added.

“Too bad it wasn’t a superbowl trophy, it would have been magnetically propelled away from the stadium,” one fan added.

It’s like nothing can go right in Dallas this season.