The Green Bay Packers have already clinched a berth in the playoffs, and are hoping that they’ll be able to make a deep run behind young quarterback Jordan Love.

Unfortunately, the Packers health staff will need to work around the clock if the team wants to be in a position to win by the time the playoffs come around. The injury report heading into this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is not looking good for Green Bay fans.

“Packers ruled out linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), safety Evan Williams (quadricep), offensive lineman Andre Dillard (concussion) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) for Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to all the players ruled out on social media.

“I know Packer fans writing their excuses in the drafts right now,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Going to be tough for them to stop that Viking pass attack,” one fan added.

“That a lot of talent not playing,” another fan added.

“Packers resting key players the rest of the regular season since they can’t win the division?” speculated one fan.

“Jaire making a business decision to not get exposed,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Packers can manage a win without so many key pieces.