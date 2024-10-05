Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When the Green Bay Packers take the field for their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they’ll do so without Romeo Doubs.

On Saturday, the Packers revealed that they have suspended the second-year wide receiver for conduct detrimental to the team after he missed two practices this past week.

Doubs’ absence on Sunday is especially notable as Green Bay will likely also be without fellow second-year wide receiver Christian Watson, who is listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle he suffered in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. In a statement, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst explained the reasoning behind Doubs’ one-game suspension.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” Gutekunst said, per the the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

GM Brian Gutekunst: “Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game. His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that… https://t.co/987DvF1vhb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2024

Without Watson and Doubs in the lineup, the Packers are expected to rely on Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton at wide receiver against the Rams.

[Tom Pelissero on X]