Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC North is a highly contentious division year in and year out, even without the larger-than-life presence of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay these days.

Sunday is setting up for a legendary contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at the legendary Lambeau Field. As if the franchises and venue weren’t enough, now there’s extra drama.

The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL and have developed a reputation of being a team that’s willing to run the score up on their opponents.

It appears the Packers aren’t putting up with any of Detroit’s poor sportsmanship.

“Packers safety Xavier McKinney on the (Lions) offense: ‘In my opinion, I think they try to embarrass people. This organization and players we have here — they don’t take that lightly.’

Keisean Nixon then yells from a few lockers down: ‘We ain’t going for that shit,'” reported Packers reporter Kyle Malzhan.

#Packers safety Xavier McKinney on the #Lions offense: “In my opinion, I think they try to embarrass people. This organization and players we have here — they don’t take that lightly.” Keisean Nixon then yells from a few lockers down: “We ain’t going for that shit.” — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 31, 2024

Fans reacted to the fired shots online.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Bold talk. Check back Sunday at 7 pm for results,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I hope the Lions embarrass the hell out of them,” one fan added.

“The Lions play their brand and teams get embarrassed because they can’t stop it. it’s not disrespectful, it’s good football,” one fan added.

“I really hope these guys back this up cuz the lions have all the potential in the world to embarrass them,” one fan added.

It should be a special game no matter what, but now there’s even more energy surrounding things.