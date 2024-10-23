Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have had about as miserable a season as one could imagine.

Cleveland has the worst record in the NFL, lost its starting quarterback for the season, lost their backup quarterback to injury, and the head coach is relinquishing play-calling duties. Now there’s more bad news.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, one of their offensive weapons is done for the season after failing to be activated in time after trying to make his way back from an ACL injury.

“Browns RB Nyheim Hines, who was trying to make it back from a torn ACL, wasn’t activated within his 21-day day window, and will miss the remainder of the season,” Cabot reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the shocking news online.

“And it was only a 1 year deal, he’ll be an UFA next year. So basically the Browns paid him to rehab with them then he leaves lol,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Contract extensions for everyone in management, coaching, security, parking attendants, just the whole flipping organization. Great job Jimmy and D,” one fan added.

“Stop signing, extending or anything remotely close to these things guys who….are injured, rehabbing, in trouble, have suspensions coming, histories of domestic violence, just got out prison…..have I missed anything?” one fan needed to know.

“This dude was literally signed to not play for the Browns,” one fan added.

To put it lightly, the Cleveland Browns have been a dumpster fire.

