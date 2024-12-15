Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much to look positively on this season. Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs dropped the team to 3-11 on the season.

One high for the Browns this year was the mid-season return of star running back Nick Chubb, who missed most of last year after suffering a brutal knee injury. Unfortunately, according to one Browns reporter, the feel-good story didn’t last very long.

“Browns Nick Chubb broke his foot,” reported Mary Kay Cabot after the loss.

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Team is cursed. Might as well play in Louisiana,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Nightmare continues! Should have just left it as the Baltimore Browns. At least then the Browns would have 2 SB wins,” one fan wrote.

“Damn, might be a career for him. Or at least the end of his time in Cleveland. Don’t know if I could see the Browns bringing him back after he blew out his knee and now breaking his foot, and with him struggling this year and being in rebuild mode,” one fan added.

“This sucks. Im a Bengals fan, but Chubb is a real one, and probably my favorite Browns player in my life time. Works hard, plays hard, speaks softly,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chubb can overcome this injury as well.