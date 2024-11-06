Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers star ruffled a lot of feathers around the NFL when he crashed a teammate’s postgame interview to show off his MAGA hat, which served as an unofficial presidential endorsement for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Donald Trump won the United States presidential election on Tuesday, but there’s a chance Bosa receives a fine from the league for his actions. In an interview with reporters after the election, Bosa spoke about the situation.

“49ers’ Nick Bosa says he knew the NFL might fine him for wearing a MAGA hat, but felt it was ‘worth it.’ ‘Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,'” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on Wednesday, while sharing a clip of Bosa’s interview.

https://x.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1854279869590290516

Fans reacted to Bosa’s response on social media.

“He stood for what he believe in. Got a simple fine. Colin Kap stood for what he believe in… kicked out the league,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Here’s where all the people who previously encouraged athletes to express their political opinions now denigrate an athlete for doing so bc they disagree And also where those who strongly opposed athletes initially speaking out will say they love Bosa for it and encourage it Just shows how hypocritical we all are depending on if we’re winning or losing,” one fan said.

“Need CTE to have a hall of fame performance (with) this one,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“It’s forever gonna be wild that he can talk so comfortably about his political stance but Kaepernick took a [expletive] knee, didn’t even say a word and [expletive] were burning their Nike merch and threatening to stop watching football,” one fan added.

“I wonder what happened to the last 49ers player to take a political stance?” one fan wanted to know.

“Now he can shut up and play football, or does that phrase only apply to Kaepernick?” another person wanted to know.

“He didn’t think it was worth it to wear it in the press conference or talk about it when he was asked. That’s cowardly,” one fan added.

It’s certainly been a strange path to get here for Bosa, who could’ve just addressed his political opinions at the appropriate times and saved himself the controversy.