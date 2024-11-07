Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers standout pass rusher Nick Bosa has yet to receive any discipline from the NFL for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the sidelines. However, it appears he isn’t particularly concerned about any potential consequences.

In a press conference this week, Bosa was upfront about his feelings, making it clear that he wasn’t fazed by the prospect of punishment from the league for his political gesture.

“I haven’t got one yet,” Bosa told reporters on Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk, “but if it comes, it comes.”

When asked if he knew he could be fined for displaying the hat on TV, Bosa acknowledged that he was aware of the possibility but said he wasn’t bothered by it.

“Yeah,” he said. “It was well worth it.”

Though Bosa refused to elaborate further on his political views, it was evident that he was pleased with the election outcome.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it’s gonna change,” he remarked. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

Bosa added that he stayed up to watch the election results.

“It was fun,” he said.

While Bosa likely faces a fine for his political statement, as he violated NFL rules against displaying personal or political messages on player attire.

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the handbook makes it pretty clear what players are prohibited from wearing.

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

The rulebook goes on to make it very clear that political messaging of any kind is prohibited.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

Clearly, Bosa could be facing a fine. But he does not sound all that concerned about it.

