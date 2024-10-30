Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, star pass rusher Nick Bosa interrupted a postgame interview to showcase his “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump. But it sounds like he could face some punishment.

According to Fox News, the NFL rulebook outlines specific guidelines regarding what players can and cannot wear at the stadium in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8.

The league’s rulebook is very clear that political messaging is prohibited.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that Bosa will likely be punished by the league for his antics, and this led to a lot of reactions.

“Fine Him. Leave at that, and if he complains, suspend him,” one fan wrote on social media.

“I speak for everyone when I say he should be suspended,” another fan wrote.

“Punishment they choose is going to be interesting. No matter what, both sides of this are going to be upset about it…” another fan wrote.

“No matter your political beliefs… society needs one place free of politics. A safe space so to speak,” another person added.

“Fine or suspension?” a fan asked.

“I’m sure he’ll happily pay any fine,” another fan said.

“He should be suspended honestly,” another fan added.

It’s not clear what the punishment will be – if any – but it is clear that he broke an NFL rule.

