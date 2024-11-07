Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa was not shy about his support for Donald Trump leading up to the election. And with Trump clinching victory, he’s not holding back his celebration, either.

In a press conference this week, Nick Bosa opened up a little bit about how he was feeling after Donald Trump earned the presidency in a landslide victory over Kamala Harris this week.

“It was fun. It was a good time. I stayed up,” Bosa said of the election results.

Following the Niners’ latest game, Bosa went viral for showing off his “Make America Great Again” hat to the television cameras, indicating his support for Trump.

Bosa did not want to elaborate on his political display then, and he didn’t necessarily want to now, either.

However, he did express his happiness.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it’s gonna change,” he remarked. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

While Trump did indeed win, Bosa will be facing a fine for his political display after the game. He hasn’t received a fine yet, but he does not sound all that concerned about it.

“I haven’t got one yet,” Bosa told reporters on Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “But if it comes, it comes.”

Bosa knew he could be facing a fine when he made the public display, but he was not worried about it.

“It was well worth it,” Bosa said.

Bosa pretty clearly violated NFL rules with his hat.

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the handbook makes it pretty clear what players are prohibited from wearing.

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

The rulebook goes on to make it very clear that political messaging of any kind is prohibited.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

But it seems like Bosa will gladly accept a fine – especially since Trump won the election.

