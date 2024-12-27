Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet hangs on the heater post in a game against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like the feel-good story of the NFL in the first half of the season. Unfortunately, as of late things have looked a lot different.

The Steelers Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was the team’s third straight loss, with all three coming against AFC playoff teams. Now, per one Steelers reporter, one of Pittsburgh’s star players is fed up with what’s been transpiring on the field.

“DeShon Elliott’s frustration went bubbling over after 3rd straight double-digit loss. ‘They made adjustments when they should have. We did not….guys can’t be f****** wide open. We shouldn’t be having these problems in Week 18. That’s a Week 1 or Week 2 problem,'” reported Bob Pompeani.

Fans reacted to Elliot’s strong message on social media.

“Sounds like he’s saying some players don’t know their assignments which as Mike T says is coaching. He supposedly runs to coaching not away from players missing assignments,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yep. They play a very generic easy to read D. No suprise blitzers. No guys moving up and back. I thought they let Minkah move a little last week but this week no. The defense is awful schematically,’ another fan added.

“Steelers fans aren’t dumb when it comes to football. We all know what the problem is but we’re all supposed to pretend like that discussion is off limits because Rooney isn’t firing Mike Tomlin. So we’re all stuck on the hamster wheel together,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can get things fixed.