Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing appears to be capable of knocking the Pittsburgh Steelers off of their axis.

Despite splitting the starting job this season between two quarterbacks, the Steelers are 8-2 and alone in first place in the AFC North. Russell Wilson has started the last four games for Pittsburgh, going undefeated in that span.

That’s why fans were stunned when offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said that Wilson’s apparent backup, Justin Fields, was also a starter for the team.

“There’s a fine line to it. I don’t view Justin in this role as a gadget guy. Justin to me, we’ve got two starting quarterbacks. Hell of a football player, so if he can help the team,” Smith told the media in a video shared on Twitter by a Steelers reporter.