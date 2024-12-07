Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having arguably their best season since the retirement of legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson under center, the Steelers have sported one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s top weapon just got some brutal news heading into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

“The NFL fined (Steelers) WR George Pickens $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations — including his finger gun towards the stands after a 46-yard catch last week.,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Steelers WR George Pickens $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations — including his finger gun towards the stands after a 46-yard catch last week. pic.twitter.com/rINarLrG9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I understand the gun reference, but for taunting?” one incredulous fan wrote on Twitter.

“He makes AB look sane,” added another fan.

“$20k is almost nothing to him Other players maybe but not Pickens,” added one fan.

“Suspensions is only things these guys will respond to,” one fan added.

“oh i’m sorry i thought this was America,” added another fan.

“The league will do everything they can to make him fail,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“EVERY WEEK with this guy! It’s not that he doesn’t ‘get it’. He DOESN’T WANT to ‘get it’!” one fan added.

“Sit him for a game with no pay that little fine isn’t gonna bother him,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pickens cleans up his act down the season’s home stretch.