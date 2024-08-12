Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets added star defensive end Haason Reddick via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems he is now already seeking to be traded again. However, it does not seem like the team is willing to trade him.

On Monday, news broke that Haason Reddick was seeking a trade from the New York Jets before he had even played a snap with the team. However, shortly after that news broke, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that the team was refusing to trade the star pass rusher.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the BA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season,” Douglas said in his statement, via Adam Schefter.

Needless to say, this situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this whole issue plays out.

