Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets added star defensive end Haason Reddick via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems he is now already seeking to be traded again. However, it does not seem like the team is willing to trade him.

On Monday, news broke that Haason Reddick was seeking a trade from the New York Jets before he had even played a snap with the team. However, shortly after that news broke, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that the team was refusing to trade the star pass rusher.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the BA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season,” Douglas said in his statement, via Adam Schefter.

Needless to say, this situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh bottom tier GM and HC combo in NFL. Rodgers literally their only hope to save their jobs. https://t.co/T12crFWp3D — Salvador Allende (@1973salvador) August 12, 2024

Maybe unpopular opinion: Props to Douglas and the Jets for standing their ground. The reason why people act like a trade request guarantees movement is because teams often give in. But teams don't have to and teams shouldn't screw themselves just because a player requests out. https://t.co/lg4vNn8h0D — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) August 12, 2024

I know they ain’t trade for dude and agree to eventually give him a certain deal and now don’t wanna pay or trade him. https://t.co/E43Vb876CC — Cat Daddy (@Richdatdude) August 12, 2024

If I ever become an NFL player, please don't draft me to the Jets. https://t.co/Y0KwOtBirN — Philly Phan (@PhillySuperPhan) August 12, 2024

Even by Jets standards, this is a breathtaking display of shooting yourself in the foot. https://t.co/4F76CV185n — Vincent Verhei (@VincentVerhei) August 12, 2024

This is not how business is done @nyjets https://t.co/SIsIXTaIh9 — kevin Nash (@thevonius) August 12, 2024

It will certainly be interesting to see how this whole issue plays out.

