The New York Giants opened their preseason on Thursday night with a 14-3 win over the Detroit Lions, and young quarterback Tommy DeVito was a big reason why.

DeVito played the majority of the snaps for the team, leading both of the touchdown drives.

The performance built upon a strong showing during his rookie season last year, and it sounds like head coach Brian Daboll is pleased with the growth of his young quarterback.

“He’s getting better. I think he’s got firm control of the offense,” head coach Brian Daboll said of DeVito in his postgame press conference. “The guys have a lot of confidence in him. I have confidence in him. He’s really come a long way since he’s been here. It’s good for him to play as much as he did. So, keep on developing him.

“Quarterbacks are hard to find in this league. Undrafted, free agent, won three games, played in some games last year for us. Still knows he has a long way to go, but smart, accurate, makes good decisions. Good young player to work with.”

DeVito will be behind starter Daniel Jones and backup Drew Lock on the depth chart this year, but it sounds like he is growing quickly.

