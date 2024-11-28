Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Just after the New York Giants officially released former starting quarterback Daniel Jones, it sounds like they have lost their next quarterback, too.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tommy DeVito is not expected to play for the Giants in their Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

In fact, Rapoport reports that DeVito, who was listed as questionable, did not even make the trip.

“Giants QB Tommy DeVito, who stayed behind in NY to get an MRI and other tests for his forearm before flying to Dallas, is not expected to play today. Drew Lock slated to start,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

DeVito started last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but suffered a forearm injury that will keep him out of this week’s game.

In place of DeVito, Drew Lock will start for the Giants, making his first start with the team.

Lock joined the Giants this offseason to serve as a backup quarterback behind Jones and he remained the backup when the team decided to bench Jones.

With both Jones and DeVito now injured, he now gets his chance to play.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

This will not be the first time Lock has had the chance to start in the NFL. Throughout his five seasons in the NFL, lock has made 23 starts, posting a 9-14 record in those games.

We’ll have to see how he performs in his first start with the Giants.

[Ian Rapoport]