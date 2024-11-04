Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced the firing of head coach Dennis Allen, but it sounds like the team is still appreciative of everything he has done for the organization.

New Orleans Saints team owner Gayle Benson sent a pretty clear message to Allen after announcing his firing, thanking him for all he has done for the team.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization,” Benson said.

“However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization,” Benson continued.

Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis also offered some kind words to Allen.

“DA is an excellent football coach,” Loomis said in a statement.

“This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll. DA has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing. Dennis has been an integral part of this organization’s success for the better part of twenty years. He will be missed,” Loomis continued.

With Allen gone, the team will turn to special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi as the team’s interim head coach.

We’ll have to see how the team responds to the coaching change in the middle of the season.

The Saints are currently tied for last place in the division.

