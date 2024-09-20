Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots suffered a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night in a game where backup quarterback Drake Maye finished the game for the team. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots are ready to make a change at starting quarterback.

During his postgame press conference, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo answered “I don’t know” to a question about whether or not the team could make a change at quarterback.

But during his Friday press conference, he seemed to make it clear that the team had decided to stick with veteran Jacoby Brissett for now.

“Jacoby is our quarterback until I say he’s not the quarterback,” Mayo said in his Friday news conference according to Pro Football Talk “I thought last night, he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit. On protection breakdowns, tried to do what we asked him to do. But I would say, just as a team, as a coaching staff, we’ve just got to be better.”

Mayo went on to indicate that nothing has really changed when it comes to where each quarterback stands.

“Right now, I’d say it’s still status quo,” Mayo said. “Kind of said it earlier, Jacoby’s still our starting quarterback. We’ve just got to be ready to support him. There are 11 guys out there on offense, so it’s everyone. So, to answer your question, that’s really not under consideration at this time.”

If Brissett continues to struggle, the team obviously could make a change in the future.

For now, however, the team has decided to stick with Brissett.

[Pro Football Talk]