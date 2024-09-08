Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are ready to kick off a new era of football. After the departure of legendary head coach Bill Bellicheck this past offseason, and drafting future franchise quarterback Drake Maye out of North Carolina, the Patriots are ready to hit the ground running in 2024.

Unfortunately, they may be without one of their most important players Sunday in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per Pro Football Talk, safety Jabrill Peppers has been added to the injury and listed as questionable.

Peppers signed a three-year extension in New England this offseason and was an enormous part of the Patriots’ defense last season, posting 78 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

If Peppers is unable to go on Sunday, the Patriots will be searching for answers against a high-powered Bengals offense featuring quarterback Joe Burrow, and lethal receiving threats Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Peppers isn’t the only Patriot listed on the injury report. Left guard Sidy Sow has already been ruled out. Tackle Vederian Lowe, edge rusher Joshua Uche, and running back Antonio Gibson have all been listed as questionable.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Patriots can overcome all of the injuries to start the new era off strong.

[Pro Football Talk]