The New England Patriots suffered a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night to move to 1-2 on the season.

During the game, Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled, and rookie first-round pick Drake Maye got the chance to close out the game with the team.

Maye’s appearance at the end of the game led reporters to ask Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo whether or not the team would consider allowing Maye to serve as the team’s new starting quarterback.

However, Mayo did not exactly have many solid answers.

“I don’t know,” coach Jerod Mayo told reporters after the game according to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “We talk about it every single week . . . we’ll get together as a coaching staff.”

Clearly, the team has a decision to make regarding whether or not to stick with the veteran Brissett or move on to Maye.

For now, however, Mayo said that he just thought that Thursday’s game presented a chance to get Maye on the field.

“I thought it was too good of an opportunity for him to go out there and get him some experience,” Mayo said according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

We’ll have to see whether or not Maye gets another chance to play against the San Francisco 49ers next week.

