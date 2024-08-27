Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders just brought in veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman earlier this month to bolster the quarterback position through training camp and the preseason, but it sounds like his time with the team has come to a quick end.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the team has decided to part ways with Nathan Peterman.

“The #Raiders released veteran QB Nathan Peterman, per source,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The #Raiders released veteran QB Nathan Peterman, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

While Peterman was never expected to contend for the starting spot or even the backup role with the team with both Minshew and O’Connell ahead of him on the depth chart, this move still led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Peterman has spent several seasons in the NFL, but he has actually only started five career games in six NFL seasons in which he totaled 712 passing yards with a career completion percentage of 53.1. He has thrown just four touchdowns compared to a whopping 13 interceptions.

With Peterman now off the team’s roster, the Raiders are left with Minshew and O’Connell as well as undrafted rookie Carter Bradley at the quarterback position.

