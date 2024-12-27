Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although they entered the year expecting to compete for the AFC North and to make a deep playoff run, the Cleveland Browns are struggling this season. The Browns are 3-12 and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Now, the team’s best player is sending a clear message on what needs to happen for him to stay, and he’s been talking with another sports star who decided that Cleveland didn’t have what it took and left for greener pastures.

“Myles Garrett has talked to LeBron James about speaking up more. Front office also talked to him about his might-want-out remarks unless there’s a winning plan to see where his head is at,” reported Mary Kay Cabot with a clip of Garrett explaining his side of things.

https:/twitter.com/MaryKayCabot/status/1872731677019259159

Fans reacted to Garrett’s message on social media.

“Trading the BEST player on the team since he has been in the league for some draft picks is a losers mentality. That’s not how the Chiefs acquired Mahommes,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“we need to do everything we possibly can to have a winning culture and make SURE this man stays in Cleveland and retires a Cleveland Brown,” another fan added.

“I often wonder if the coaching staff and owners listen to the thoughts of the players… I certainly would as they are the ones on the field and in the locker room,” one fan added.

“Gotta move on from Watson, a costly mistake on and off the field. Draft a QB! Apologize to the fans and the Mayfields,” wrote someone else.

“He talked with Bron? Yeah pack this [expletive] up he’s gone,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Garrett stays in Cleveland.