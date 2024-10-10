Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are trending in all the wrong directions.

The Browns are sporting the worst record in the league at 1-4 and there’s a chance it’s going to be even harder for the team to win games. Per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, two of Cleveland’s most important pieces, one on each side of the ball are dealing with injuries and were unable to practice on Wednesday.

“(Browns) David Njoku (knee) and Myles Garrett were among the injured players not practicing today on Wednesday of (Eagles) week,” Cabot wrote on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the brutal update on Twitter.

“Doesn’t really matter as long as Watson is still playing. Forfeit the game. Give us our Sunday back. Let Watson go get a massage,” one fed-up fan said.

“Might as well rest them for next year. When it matters,” another person added.

“Nobody cares anymore Mary Kay, will be back when Watson is gone,” a fan wrote.

“should Larry Jackson be fired? has anyone looked into the number of injuries over the last 5 years for this franchise and compared to the league? yes, injuries happen, but how can we stay status quo for 5 years of so many players always hurt,” someone added.

It’s difficult to see the state of things in Cleveland, especially after things looked so promising with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who Cleveland effectively cut ties with to accommodate Watson.