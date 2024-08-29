Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings seemed to have their quarterback depth chart set earlier this week with Sam Darnold leading the way as the starter followed by backup Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall behind him. But it seems like the team has decided to bring in another veteran quarterback and make changes to their roster.

According to a report from Kevin Seifer of ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to part ways with Jaren Hall and bring in veteran quarterback Brett Rypien after he was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this week.

“A surprise: the Vikings are signing QB Brett Rypien and waiving Jaren Hall. Another veteran behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens,” Seifert said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Rypien turned heads with his performance in the preseason for the Chicago Bears this month as he completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. It seems like the Vikings were impressed enough with the way he performed to bring him in in replacement of Hall.

Hall could still have a chance to rejoin the team on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

