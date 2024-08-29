Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Jaren Hall performed well enough during training camp and the preseason to initially earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster heading into the season, but it seems like the Vikings actually have other plans after a different quarterback became available.

According to a report from Kevin Seifer of ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings have decided not to move forward with Jaren Hall, after all. Instead, they will be cutting him and signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien to serve as the team’s third-string quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens.

“A surprise: the Vikings are signing QB Brett Rypien and waiving Jaren Hall. Another veteran behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens,” Seifert said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Hall joined the Vikings last season after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he may have just one season under his belt, he has more veteran experience than many other quarterbacks in the league as he actually started two games for the Vikings last season, one of which went down as a win.

If he clears waivers, there’s a chance that he could still return to the team on the practice squad.

