The Cleveland Browns have had one of the organization’s most disappointing seasons in its history, despite being a franchise that’s littered with them. In an effort to turn things around, head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquished offensive play-calling duties mid-season.

Now, there’s more attrition for Cleveland’s staff, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Mike Vrabel’s consulting agreement with the Cleveland Browns expired today, per league source,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Mike Vrabel’s consulting agreement with the Cleveland Browns expired today, per league source. pic.twitter.com/IUjVVZRZiV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Meaning, he can now interview for open head coaching jobs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Every team with a coach opening should be trying to get him,” one fan added.

“Would love him on the Giants but he’d never sign on with a lame duck GM,” another fan added.

“For any team with a head coaching vacancy, this means Vrabel is eligible to interview for those jobs immediately. The Jets, Saints and Bears – if interested – could get a head start on other teams that will soon have an opening,” one person added.

“feels like i’m in the minority of colts fans but i would not want vrabel as the new HC,” added one Colts fan.

It’ll be interesting to see where Vraebel ends up.