Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For the eighth consecutive season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin failed to lead the team to a playoff victory, leading to a lot of speculation about his future with the team. But he answered that speculation pretty resoundingly this week.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mike Tomlin was asked what his message would be for any other team that might be considering trying to trade for him.

In his response, Tomlin made it pretty clear that he does not think that’s a realistic thing that might happen.

“I have no message. Save your time,” Tomlin said according to Pro Football Talk.

Of course, this seems to indicate that Tomlin would have no intention of cooperating with any trade talks and fully intends to return to Pittsburgh next season.

Tomlin has been leading the Steelers for the past 18 seasons and has been remarkably consistent during that time, never posting a single losing record in those 18 seasons.

Of course, this obviously has not led to success in the postseason, much to the displeasure of Steelers fans.

We’ll have to see what sort of changes Tomlin and the Steelers decide to make over the course of the offseason to address that long playoff drought.