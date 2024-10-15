Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback controversy again.

In a move that has left many stunned, the Steelers are planning to give Russell Wilson reps with the first team in practice this week, which could set him up to start on Sunday night against the New York Jets, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Sources: The (Steelers) plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the (Jets). Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday.

Sources: The #Steelers plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the #Jets. Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot. pic.twitter.com/vrhgo7LfgO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the jaw-dropping news online, and they were not pleased with the move.

“Wilson has shown nothing to suggest he inherently deserves to waltz back as QB1 & Fields has shown nothing to suggest he should be removed from QB1. Absolutely baffling & pathetic from Tomlin,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is so stupid Fields has been playing just fine,” another person added.

“This is what we call awful coaching,” a fan chimed in.

“Just a terrible move. Fields has that team rolling,” someone else said.

It’s a move that could mean the end of Tomlin’s tenure in Pittsburgh if it doesn’t pan out. After years of mediocrity, Steelers fans and media have grown tired of his endless antics. Tearing apart a locker room during a successful season could be the last straw.