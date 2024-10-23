Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are at a major crossroads in their season.

Sitting at 3-3 ahead of their imminent matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, it feels like this weekend will determine the direction Dallas’ season goes. It also seems like the people inside of the building are feeling that pressure.

Team owner Jerry Jones ripped his head coach’s offensive playcalling earlier this week.

“We’re designing bad plays, we’re designing bad concepts,” Jones said, according to Cowboys media member Mauricio Rodriguez.

Head coach Mike McCarthy heard his boss’ words, and now he has some of his own.

“I talk to Jerry all the time. We’ve had time to go through the self-scout. I didn’t see the comments specifically,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“But I don’t think we have bad concepts and bad plays. But I’ll go back and check. “We’re not where we want to be. That’s clear, and that’s ultimately my responsibility and I’m fully aware of that. We’re very diligent. We’re on top of what we want to do.”

It’s hard to believe McCarthy has much longer in Dallas if he’s publicly at odds with ownership, but I suppose we’ll have to see how things shake out.