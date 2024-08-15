Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has always been known to share his opinions in the most grandiose of styles.

But the three-time Super Bowl champion has succeeded off the field as well, being married to his wife, Sandy, for over three decades while fathering four children.

But a recent video took social media by storm in which Irvin can be seen sharing the importance of men being in relationships.

“They try and tell you how good that single life is,” Irvin said. “They only tell you about the good nights that they have out. They ain’t telling you about them lonely [expletive] nights.”

Michael Irvin preaching to fans about the importance of being in a relationship and not being single is going viral. Wise words from one of the NFL's best. pic.twitter.com/VYnvKx5W4p — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2024

“When they done came home and crickets are around, you see what I’m saying,” Irvin continued as the group laughed. “So listen, all great men have to mitigate the kid in him so it doesn’t mess up the king in him.”

Irvin said, that for the men at the table to reach their destiny, they needed an anchor to come home to.

“In order to reach that destiny… dude, if we all be honest, we need a good anchor. We need something to say, ‘Come home.’ Because you know we won’t go home if we don’t have somebody say, ‘Come home.’”

The men seemed to agree with the sentiment, as the video shows the table nodding along to every word.

