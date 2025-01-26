Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has never been one to hold back his opinions on his former team, and he offered a particularly scathing assessment of the current state of the organization this week.

In a video posted on social media, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin did not hold back as he blasted the organization for its continued failures, especially as Cowboys fans get set to watch two division rivals compete in the NFC title game for a spot in the Super Bowl.

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played tomorrow,” Irvin said. “All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. . . And [in] a position that we haven’t held in 30 [freaking] years.”

Additionally, Irvin expressed his displeasure at the team’s decision to hire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach over Deion Sanders, who he publicly lobbied for.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said in the video. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Irvin made it clear that he doesn’t have anything against Schottenheimer personally, but he was not a fan of hiring someone who was already a part of the organization the past several years.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach,” Irvin said. “You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about.”

Irvin felt like the team needed a change – not someone who has been part of the organization already.

“I know what we needed,” Irvin said. “They don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? . . . How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

Clearly, he is not happy with the state of the team. We’ll have to see whether or not the team can make some corrections.