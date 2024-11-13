Syndication: Arizona Republic

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan is under a lot of heat at the moment.

On Sunday, while working as a part of the FOX sports panel for Sunday’s NFL games, Strahan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem along with his colleagues.

Now he’s giving his side of things.

“Everybody thought, ‘He’s protesting. He’s making a statement,’ which is so far from the truth,” Strahan stated in a video he posted on Instagram.

“I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made. The only statement that should be made that I want to make is that I love the military. I’ve always loved the military and I will always love the military. I do so many programs to help veterans and soldiers.

“I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military.

“I’m a military brat. So the fact of somebody saying that I’m being unpatriotic couldn’t be any further from the truth.

“I’m just sitting there in amazement, at which I’m always amazed, because I don’t take it for granted no matter where we go around the world from Afghanistan to all the military institutions here in this country,” he continued.

“And if that offended any of our military and our veterans, I apologize to you. Because that was never my intent. I’m a product of the military, a proud lover of the military and a proud lover of all of those who have served before, now, and who will serve in the future.”

It’s clear that Strahan has nothing but respect for America and that people should be more careful before jumping to conclusions.

