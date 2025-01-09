Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL this year. After signing star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions in the offseason, many expected the Cowboys to make a deep postseason run.

Unfortunately, things never quite came together for Dallas, and the Cowboys went 7-10 on the year, failing to reach the playoffs. Now, Micah Parsons isn’t holding back on the state of things in Dallas and is putting the league on notice.

“We are not done yet,” Parsons said on his podcast, The Edge. “I hope that y’all don’t think we are done yet. It’s going to be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see next year when we’re holding the trophy.

“Yes, it’s big goals, but I’m telling y’all right now: It’s holding the trophy. I’m saying my prayers out loud. I’m saying my goals out loud, so y’all can hear them. We’re going to be holding a trophy up next year. Point blank, period.”

Fans on social media reacted to Parsons’ strong message.

“Personally love how Parsons has embodied everything that Cowboys are about. Overpromising and underdelivering,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It’s great that Micah believes but it takes a Front Office to believe and put that in action Micah takes less 10 out of 10 our Front Office will pocket that money Micah deserves to be on a franchise that’s actually trying to win a Championship,” one fan added.

“To be fair he never said Super Bowl trophy. So maybe a Madden Tournament?” another fan added.

“You mean an individual position trophy or do you mean holding up the all star game trophy. If you mean you holding up a Lombardi trophy nah that ain’t happening on your current team. If you mean you aspire to be the Walter Payton man of the year, or mvp maybe if you ball out,” someone else wrote.

“Except Stephen Jones will cry about lack of cap space, let 1/4 of the starting vets walk in FA and then do NOTHING pre draft in FA to then only fill in gaps with 30 year old vets who can’t play anymore but are cheap,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Parsons’ words come to fruition.