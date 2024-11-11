Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Things are spiraling out of control for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas was blown out at home by their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons was upset after the 34-6 loss, and one answer he gave to reporters concerning head coach Mike McCarthy is making waves online.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, per reporter Jori Epstein.

“Guys I kind of feel bad for (are) guys like Zack Martin & guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games & do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.

“Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

It’ll be interesting to see how team owner Jerry Jones responds to the quote after publically backing McCarthy all season.