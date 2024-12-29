Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates the overtime win of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow made quite the impression in a truly terrific Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday. So much so that Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is ready to crown him as not only the MVP of the league but also the best player in the world.

The Bengals yet again found themselves with their back up against the wall on Saturday against the Broncos. With a loss, Denver would clinch a postseason birth and the Bengals would have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Burrow rose to the occasion when it mattered most, throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the game. When the game went to overtime, it was the Bengals that came up with the big play, as Burrow found star wideout Tee Higgins for the game-winning touchdown.

Micah Parsons, who was seemingly watching the game, took to social media to declare that if Burrow gets the Bengals to the postseason, he should undeniably be the MVP of the league.

“If Joe Burrow takes this team to the playoffs I don’t even think it should be in question who’s MVP!! God damm! Best in the world rn!”

Due to a lack of team success, most aren’t putting Burrow in the conversation with the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the MVP race.

However, when you purely look at the stats, Burrow has every bit the resume of someone who could be named an MVP, with a league-leading 4,641 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

Burrow and the Bengals of course don’t have the team success as Allen and the Bills or Jackson and the Ravens have.

But it can be argued that the MVP award shouldn’t take team success into consideration nearly as much as it seems to.

Regardless, Burrow and the Bengals are rolling into Week 18 riding a four-game losing streak when it matters most. However, the Bengals do need some significant help both on Sunday and in Week 18 to end up making the postseason, which may drastically hurt Burrow’s case.

[Micah Parsons on X]