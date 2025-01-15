Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, and star linebacker Micah Parsons does not sound all that happy about it.

During the most recent episode of his Bleacher Report podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Cowboys star opened up a little bit about the team parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

During the podcast, Parson had one word to describe the coaching change: “devastating.”

“Obviously very sad because [of] the relationships we have with Coach McCarthy and everything that he’s done for our program,” Parsons said on the podcast, pointing out three consecutive 12-win seasons and three straight playoff berths under McCarthy before the poor 2024 season.

“Losing a great coach like Mike hurts,” he continued.

As a result, Parson understands that it could be a long and difficult road ahead as the team faces some drastic changes, but it sounds like he’s ready and has complete trust in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“It’s going to be a complete reset,” Parsons said. “It’s going to be a very interesting and challenging offseason. But… I already know I trust my owner, I trust our GM, I trust Will McClay that we’re going to make the right decisions.”

We’ll have to see who the Cowboys hire and how Parsons responds to those changes.