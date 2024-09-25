Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are in need of a quarterback to save their season after Tua Tagovailoa went down with a major head injury earlier this month, and one NFL insider thinks they could turn to Russell Wilson.

The Dolphins placed Tua Tagovailoa on the IR last week following his concussion. It’s not clear how long Tagovailoa will be out, but it leaves the Dolphins in need of a quarterback before their season slips away. And it sounds like NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN thinks they should go after Russell Wilson.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter suggested that Russell Wilson could be a possibility for the Miami Dolphins as they look for options at quarterback.

“You still have to address the quarterback position before the season steps away. They have to be making calls,” Schefter said.

“I would call Pittsburgh and I would say ‘What would you want for Russell Wilson?’” Schefter said.

Schefter also suggested that the Dolphins could be interested in Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Wilson, obviously, was named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season but has been sidelined with an injury while Justin Fields led the team to a 3-0 record.

Needless to say, this suggested trade led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I been said bring Russell Wilson home!!” one fan wrote on X.

“Honestly Russ wouldn’t be bad,” another fan said.

“Russell Wilson is the only intriguing option,” another fan added.

“Russell Wilson would be interesting,” a fan said.

“I wish they signed Russ & allowed him to play yesterday against Seahawks,” another fan added.

“Russ and Mike McDaniel are weird enough that they might vibe well together,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team actually decides to pursue Wilson.

